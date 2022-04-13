Watch: ‘Candy’ trailer shows rotten side of Jessica Biel

Sometimes those who appear sweet are sour in private moments, and Jessica Biel is channeling this vibe in her new miniseries Candy. It is based on the story of Candy Montgomery and the murder she was accused of in 1980 in Texas.

Today, Hulu dropped the new trailer above for the project premiering May 9. It will run over five nights and will delve into Montgomery’s affair that led to her claiming she attacked her friend with an axe in self-defense. Real-life couple Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter co-star in the project along with Timothy Simons, Pablo Schreiber, and Raúl Esparza

Producers on the project also come from Biel’s turn on The Sinner (Michelle Purple) and the other true-crime drama, The Act (Robin Veith). The trailer also appears to present a sense of ambiguity and comments on the notion in crime that women are not often seen as capable of doing the kinds of things nefarious men have done throughout human history.

“They are looking for some kind of crazy drifter … a strong male.”

Montgomery is said to be still alive, and as early as last month, The U.S. Sun reported she may reside in Georgia, where she may have been working as a mental health therapist following her divorce from her husband, Pat.

Elizabeth Olsen will later play the character in a new adaptation of the case for HBO Max titled Love and Death. It will feature Jesse Plemons, Patrick Fugit, Lily Rabe, Krysten Ritter, Elizabeth Marvel, and Olivia Applegate.