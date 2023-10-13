Can’t wait for ‘South Park: Joining the Panderverse?’ Here’s when you can watch it

South Park has been running for as long as many of us have been alive, and yet, its popularity doesn’t seem to decline. Granted, there have been many, many controversies surrounding the show, some of which have even gotten episodes banned from its network, but still, the series perseveres. Nobody seems to get tired of this dark comedy.

So, what do we get when viewers can’t stay away from a money-making show? More content, of course. It would be outright foolish for big companies to pass up on that opportunity, so here we are, with one more South Park special episode on our hands. In all honestly, though, not many people are complaining, especially those dying to see what South Park: Joining the Panderverse will bring to the table in terms of social commentary.

If you’re one of those people, the ones who wish to be among the first to set their sights on the episode, then you’d do well to prepare for the occasion. Luckily for you, we already have an exact release date for Joining the Panderverse.

South Park: Joining the Panderverse will be released on Oct. 27, Friday, in the U.S. and in Canada. If you reside in neither of those countries, though, there’s no cause for concern, as the episode will also be made available to stream internationally a day later, on Oct. 28.

So mark your calendar and plan your day accordingly, because this episode will likely have a lot to unpack. While you wait for the big day, though, make sure to catch up on the South Park episodes you missed so far.