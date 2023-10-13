Where to watch ‘South Park: Joining the Perverse’

Love it or hate it, South Park is one of the most popular American comedies out there, and it doesn’t look like that’ll change anytime soon. Back in 2021, Comedy Central announced that the animated series had already been given the green light to keep going, with its creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker signing contracts to guarantee that South Park would last until season 30, at the very least.

Part of that contract was also the release of 14 movies that are actually not movies, including South Park: Joining the Panderverse. Confusing, I know. It seems like ViacomCBS has a very loose understanding of the term. It was a whole thing, but what matters is that this particular installment is the fifth to premiere after the agreement.

Per South Park‘s official website, the episode is set to deal with “Cartman’s deeply disturbing dreams,” as well as the rise of AI, which, knowing the series, means that it will likely ruffle some feathers. Thankfully, its creators are well used to controversy. If that doesn’t put you off, though, here’s how you can watch Joining the Panderverse.

How to stream South Park: Joining the Panderverse

South Park: Joining the Panderverse will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount Plus. To those who have been paying attention, this should come as no surprise. Paramount Plus was also the go-to platform to watch the previous special episodes released since the aforementioned contract was signed and will continue to hold exclusivity rights for the upcoming installments.

With the episode available on streaming, there’s no rush to watch it, but if you want to be among the first people to do so, make sure you have Paramount Plus ready to go on Oct. 27. In the meantime, you can also stream South Park on several different platforms.