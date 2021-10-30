South Park Creators Say The Paramount+ Projects Are Not Movies

Earlier this year, it was announced that South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone had signed a massive new deal with ViaComCBS that was said to be worth up to $900 million.

Not only did it guarantee that the long-running animated series would continue airing through to at least 2027, but Paramount+ would be the beneficiary of no less than fourteen feature films. It seemed strange that the duo would agree to so many movies when we’ve only seen one so far and that was over 20 years ago, but it turns out the initial information was wide of the mark.

It was confirmed that November 25 would bring the first South Park exclusive streaming event to the platform, with Post-COVID marking the beginning of what’s set to be a more fruitful partnership between the two parties than ever. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, though, Parker sought to clear up the confusion by outlining that they won’t be making movies for Paramount+.

“With Viacom, we realized we could make them as long or as short as we needed. And they then went and called them movies. They are the ones who said we are giving them fourteen movies in seven years. All I can say is for me, personally, I am 52 years old, I have made three movies in my life. So you do the math.”

From the sound of things, the South Park Paramount+ projects will effectively be extended episodes or one-off stories based on whatever happens to be topical at the time, because Parker evidently has no interest in churning out over a dozen feature-length efforts in the space of five years.