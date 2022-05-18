‘Only Murders in the Building’ fans cringe over absolute pests Amy Schumer & Cara Delevingne’s criminal cameos

Only Murders in the Building fans are cringing at absolute pests Amy Schumer and Cara Delevingne being in the show’s second season, following cameos in the new trailer.

Season two’s trailer arrived earlier this week and gave us a brief first look at Schumer and Delevingne while also revealing what’s happened to our favorite fictional podcast trio.

Schumer’s role is currently unclear, but Delevingne will play Mabel’s (Selena Gomez) love interest. The show’s creator John Hoffman told Vanity Fair Gomez and Delevingne added a “quick, sexy intimacy to their onscreen rapport” thanks to their IRL friendship.

“It was amazing to have the two of them know each other and feel comfortable. It’s a little sparky in all the right ways that makes you feel like, ‘oh, someone’s opening someone’s world’.”

But fans couldn’t stop thinking about the standup comedian’s and Paper Towns actress’ cameos and what it means for the highly anticipated new season.

One fan described the pair’s appearance as an “absolute nightmare blunt rotation”.

I simply canNOT fathom that Hulu just released a teaser for "Only Murders in the Building" with Michael Rapaport, Amy Schumer AND Cara Delevingne. Just an absolute nightmare blunt rotation https://t.co/pbhsdJ6Uym — annie blum (@banana__plum) May 17, 2022

Several questioned whether the pair’s “bad acting” would ruin the show.

only murders in the building such a perfect show with great cast like selena gomez, steve martin, martin short and great supporting cast with perfect acting from everyone and now then there's gonna be cara delevingne and amy schumer to possibly ruin it with their bad acting. — 🥤 (@eveceliabot) May 16, 2022

amy schumer and cara delevingne i swear to god if u ruin only murders in the building for me — َ (@rnbaraz) May 17, 2022

Did i just see Amy shumer and cara delevigne in only murders in the building season 2 trailer ? 💀 pic.twitter.com/sjMiu1bVgZ — Bels 🧣🪩 PRO CHOICE (@CorneliaConey) May 17, 2022

forgot amy schumer and cara delevingne are in only murders in the building season 2 🫤 pic.twitter.com/b4QzhjM6JI — kieran (@mcurookie) May 17, 2022

Cara Delevingne gave the world second-hand embarrassment when she was seen following Megan The Stallion like a bad smell at this year’s Billboard Music Awards.

A few Only Murders in the Building fans joked the agent of chaos’ recent behavior was a PR stunt for the new season. Wild if true.



Others joked the show’s promo team was sweating after seeing Delevingne’s recent devilish behavior.

only murders in the building s2 promo team is seeing this cara delevingne shit and panicking — mona-lisa saperstein (@allIatonce) May 17, 2022

Cara Delevingne method acting for 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2 https://t.co/3xBY5eLldO pic.twitter.com/UIx21fd42p — Jack McBryan (@McBDirect) May 17, 2022

After last night I don't think I wanna see Cara Delevingne on "Only Murders in the Building" anymore. I think she'll ruin the vibe — ayesha (@ayeshaibutt) May 17, 2022

wanna know why cara delevigne is acting so weird? tune into season 2 of only murders in the building on hulu june 28 to find out! https://t.co/erfrwhMxrt pic.twitter.com/CQEZp2UGea — ً (@selnwr) May 16, 2022

Only Murders in the Building season two premieres on Hulu on June 28. Fans reckon ageless king Paul Rudd could also appear in the new season because he was spotted hanging out with the cast on set.