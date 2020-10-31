The Mandalorian Star Says Season 2 Is Bigger And Better Than Ever

The season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian may have been light on furthering whatever the main narrative of the show’s second run will be, but it did give an indication of how the scope and scale has been expanded. The massive Krayt Dragon that saw Mando and Timothy Olyphant’s Cobb Vanth form an alliance with the Tusken Raiders to overcome was the sort of huge CGI creature that wouldn’t look out of place in a $200 million blockbuster, never mind a TV series.

There were also plenty of sweeping vistas dominating the screen as the two new allies traveled across the plains of Tatooine, and with the first season rumored to cost a hefty $15 million per episode, you get the distinct impression that this one is going to be even more expensive. Of course, Jon Favreau teasing a much larger story isn’t strictly in relation to the budget, and in a new interview, Carl Weathers proclaimed that The Mandalorian is back and will be even bigger and better than before.

“It’s so easy to give too much away. All I can tell you is if you liked Season 1, my suspicion is you’re going to like Season 2 even better. There’s so much more going on, some wonderful guest stars who have come in and become a part of episodes. The episodes are just larger and larger in terms of scope, the story is just as interesting, if not more so. We, of course, have the baby. The baby is back and bigger than ever in terms of presence, not size. We all love the baby. Cara Dune is back, big time, doing the stuff she does with both action and pathos. And then, of course, you have yours truly, Green Karga, who is back and having fun doing what he does, being duplicitous.”

The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Posters Revealed 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We haven’t seen Weathers’ Greef Karga yet, but it will surely only be a matter of time before he shows up, and presumably causes more problems for the title hero. The Rocky legend will also be directing an episode of season 2, and revealed how he went about getting the job.

“It came about because I got down to my knees and begged Jon Favreau, ‘Please, please, please, let me direct an episode’. And he said, ‘If we have a Season 2, we’ll take a look at doing that’. And true to his word, he came through, he delivered.”

Fans are already overjoyed that The Mandalorian has returned, with the season 2 premiere delivering everything they’ve come to love about the show including Baby Yoda, some epic action sequences and lots of references to the wider Star Wars mythology. There are still seven weeks to go, as well, and Favreau no doubt has plenty more surprises in store for the audience.