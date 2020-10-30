Home / tv

The Internet’s Freaking Out Over The Mandalorian Season 2

Halloween might not be until tomorrow, but Christmas has already come early for Star Wars fans now that The Mandalorian has finally returned. There are going to be millions of people that rolled out of bed and went straight to Disney Plus to check out the season 2 premiere, while millions more will have no doubt waited up well into the night to catch Mando and Baby Yoda’s return from the second it was added to the library.

The first season is widely regarded as the best thing to come out of the Disney era of Star Wars, and Jon Favreau has maintained the delicate balance that the recent movies should have really aimed for by telling a brand new story packed with original characters that still takes place in a recognizable mythology and features some Easter Eggs and references to previous events without making it blatantly obvious or distracting.

Of course, fans are already going wild over the season 2 premiere, which looks to be a much bigger and more expansive effort that the first run of episodes, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Needless to say, the early buzz is that Favreau has knocked it out of the park once again, and The Mandalorian was already much more than a niche show designed to appeal to Star Wars fans only after it scooped an impressive fifteen Emmy nominations and ended up walking away with seven prizes in the technical categories.

As one of the most highly anticipated series of the year, the return of The Mandalorian is set to dominate the cultural conversation for the next eight weeks, and we’re in for a real treat if the show maintains this level of quality from start to finish.

