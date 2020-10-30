The Internet’s Freaking Out Over The Mandalorian Season 2

Halloween might not be until tomorrow, but Christmas has already come early for Star Wars fans now that The Mandalorian has finally returned. There are going to be millions of people that rolled out of bed and went straight to Disney Plus to check out the season 2 premiere, while millions more will have no doubt waited up well into the night to catch Mando and Baby Yoda’s return from the second it was added to the library.

The first season is widely regarded as the best thing to come out of the Disney era of Star Wars, and Jon Favreau has maintained the delicate balance that the recent movies should have really aimed for by telling a brand new story packed with original characters that still takes place in a recognizable mythology and features some Easter Eggs and references to previous events without making it blatantly obvious or distracting.

Of course, fans are already going wild over the season 2 premiere, which looks to be a much bigger and more expansive effort that the first run of episodes, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Great start for the mandalorian season 2! — Ilham SF (@ilhamfendian) October 30, 2020

#Mandalorian season 2 first episode was soooooooo good. Timothy Olyphant was great! I was a big fan of Justified. Need more episodes! Don’t wanna wait!!#StarWars #TheMandalorian #DisneyPlus — PecanD34🎃👻💀 (@PecanD34TV) October 30, 2020

Season 2 of mandalorian already starting off great — Cringe Connoisseur (@Pyskotic) October 30, 2020

Mandalorian ! What a great start to season 2! Wanting more and more! #ThisIsTheWay — Frankie2U (@frankiebeans) October 30, 2020

THE NEW MANDALORIAN EPISODE WAS AMAZING IM LOVING SEASON 2 — izzy (@jedisabersx) October 30, 2020

You just can't afford to miss watching this amazing Mandalorian Season 2 which is streaming on @DisneyplusHSP #ThisIsTheWay — Zubair (@zubbi_44) October 30, 2020

Loving the first episode to watch. The Mandalorian Season 2 is truly amazing. @DisneyplusHSP#ThisIsTheWay — Purvi prem (@purviprem27) October 30, 2020

Mandalorian Season 2 is BAAAACK BABBYYYY!!!

That ep was so amazing, gotta love these cliff hangers, and the amount of reference detail is amazing.@themandalorian #Season2 #TheMandalorian — BRADTOR (@BRADTOR48) October 30, 2020

The @themandalorian season 2 opener was amazing. Can’t wait for the rest of the episodes. #TheMandalorian — Chris Williams (@CWiLL1213) October 30, 2020

#TheMandalorian Season 2 got off to an amazing start! Love seeing Mando & The Child back for a great episode hearing that iconic theme again. #Mandalorian Lots of gems in this one & a certain nod to one of my fav Spongebob episodes (in a way lol) Perfect way to start the day. pic.twitter.com/lpcAKfS2cr — Jack Nesmith M.A. (@AmbitiousLeader) October 30, 2020

Wow wow wow#Mandalorian had a FANTASTIC start for season 2, It was great.

Can't wait for other episodes.#MandalorianSeason2#ThisIsTheWay — M.sv (@Mark_Himself_) October 30, 2020

Mandalorian Season 2 off to great start with The Marshall. #ThisIsTheWay Surprised just how quickly a year has passed since SE1 pic.twitter.com/f6Y0CLOQgM — Kazuliski (@Kazuliski) October 30, 2020

Just finished the season 2 premiere of THE MANDALORIAN. An incredible episode of television. That perfect intersection of practical effects & CGI. Great pace, score & performances. Keep an eye out for the aspect ratio shift. Beautifully immersive filmmaking tool! @Jon_Favreau — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) October 30, 2020

The Mandalorian is back, yeeeees. Great first episode of season 2! — Jess 🏳️‍🌈 (@cinnamonvector) October 30, 2020

Needless to say, the early buzz is that Favreau has knocked it out of the park once again, and The Mandalorian was already much more than a niche show designed to appeal to Star Wars fans only after it scooped an impressive fifteen Emmy nominations and ended up walking away with seven prizes in the technical categories.

As one of the most highly anticipated series of the year, the return of The Mandalorian is set to dominate the cultural conversation for the next eight weeks, and we’re in for a real treat if the show maintains this level of quality from start to finish.