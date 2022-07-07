Carl Weathers is not only the face of Greef Karga in The Mandalorian, but he also serves as a director aboard Jon Favreau’s team. After working on the successful season 2 episode, “The Siege,” Weathers is apparently returning for another outing in February, one that is even more action-packed than his first episode.

Considering that Mando, Karga, and Cara Dune essentially stormed an Imperial facility on Nevarro in that episode, it’ll be interesting to see what happens in the director’s season 3 episode that makes it more action-packed. But that’s exactly what seems to be in store for Mandalorian fans early next year if Weathers’ recent chat with Empire magazine is anything to go by.

“Oh, there was a bit more [action], I think, in this one, a little different [to ‘The Siege’], because a lot of it had a lot more scope. But this one also had many, many different kinds of stories within the story, and that’s really nice. “I love directing. It’s my passion. This show gives you so much opportunity to deal with all these different characters. Even though they’re different episodes, it’s not like typical episodic television – it’s not a whodunnit, it’s not a dark comedy, it’s not a procedural. It’s so many different things, and it’s action-adventure on top of that. As a director, you get a chance to exercise your talent, and also your ability to deliver in those different areas.”

Star Wars is not easily defined; sometimes it’s an action-adventure, and sometimes it’s a tragedy. There are times when it takes on a stoic space fantasy guise, while at others, it’s your typical sci-fi epic glued together with some ’70s genre cliches for good measure. In the case of The Mandalorian, it could even be argued that Star Wars has picked up the apparatus of a western shoot ’em up, so Weathers certainly isn’t wrong there.

You can expect the third season of Jon Favreau’s hit galaxy far, far away series to arrive on Disney Plus sometime in Feb. 2023.