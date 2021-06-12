Carlos Valdes Reveals What He’ll Miss Most About The Flash

This week marked the end of an era for The Flash, as Carlos Valdes made his final regular appearance as Cisco Ramon after being with the long-running DC TV series since the very beginning. For seven years, Cisco has been Team Flash’s resident tech genius, jokester and namer of supervillains, but that all ended with episode 7×12 “Good-Bye Vibrations” which saw the beloved character move away from Central City to start a new life with girlfriend Kamilla.

The episode itself was both light-hearted and goofy and touching and emotional, a send-off that Valdes has previously described as “perfect” for Cisco. One of its last scenes saw the former Vibe reflect on all the good times he’s had at STAR Labs and how he’s going to miss it. But what will Valdes miss most about The Flash? The actor revealed that the answer is “multilayered” while speaking to ComicBook.com.

First of all, Valdes said he was going to miss the Flash cast and crew, as well as – he joked – the regular income.

“This answer is multilayered. I will miss my wonderful, beautiful, terribly flawed family, work family,” Valdes said. “I will miss my amazing, hardworking, just… Everybody that works on this show is just a beautiful person. I’ve gotten years to really kind of get to know a lot of them, and they’re just beautiful people, and I’m going to miss the cast, and I’m going to miss the crew. I’m going to miss a paycheck.”

The star will also miss collaborating with Arrowverse EP Greg Berlanti, praising his generous working methods.

“I’m not even going to lie, I’m going to miss working for Greg Berlanti because he… Kind of like ethos that he’s committed to in terms of the kind of content that he’s creating, it really does make me feel like I’m valued as a storyteller because he understands storytelling, and he understands what storytellers need to tell the best stories that they can,” Valdes continued. “So I’m going to miss that.”

Last but not least, Valdes will miss the fans, too, whose support the actor made clear he very much appreciates.

“You know, Cisco and me, I wouldn’t be anywhere without help, so I’m grateful to fans for watching and giving like… And you know, that’s the other part that I’m going to miss. I’m going to miss this fandom. There are parts of it that are actually really beautiful, and touching in a good way, so I’m going to miss that.”

Valdes’ touching comments make it sound like he’s never going to return to the franchise, but in actual fact he will be back as Cisco before season 7 is out. The actor himself has confirmed that he’s due to appear in the final two episodes of this run, teasing that the gang will need Cisco to help them defeat the big bad. So, though he’s not going to be around every week anymore, we haven’t seen the last of Valdes on the series.

The Flash season 7 continues Tuesdays on The CW.