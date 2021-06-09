The Flash Fans Are Devastated Over Cisco’s Emotional Exit

It’s the end of an era. The Flash aired a milestone episode last night as Carlos Valdes made his final regular appearance on the long-running DC TV series, after being with the show since the very beginning. S.T.A.R. Labs’ resident genius engineer Cisco Ramon has always been a fan favorite, so understandably, Flash lovers are devastated over his exit, which came in 7×12 “Good-Bye Vibrations.”

Despite promos teasing Cisco was going to die, thankfully that didn’t turn out to be the case. After defeating a new version of Rainbow Raider, the former Vibe prepared to leave Central City to start a new life in Star City, alongside girlfriend Kamilla, where he’ll be taking a job with A.R.G.U.S. It was a pretty low-key farewell for the character, then, but an emotional and entertaining one all the same.

The episode’s final scenes showed Cisco taking one last, nostalgic look around the Cortex and then unwinding with the original Team Flash – Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker) and Joe West (Jesse L. Martin), which resulted in the gang singing “Poker Face” together. There were laughs to be had, then, but also a lot of tears, and here’s how the fans reacted.

There wouldn't be a Flash without Cisco Ramon. Thank you for these amazing 7 years, Carlos Valdes. We're really gonna miss the Mecha-Vibe.

"Good-Bye Vibrations." pic.twitter.com/OawzJzm2iT — Om Kadam (@GodSpeed4real) June 9, 2021

nah flash got me hurt 😔great send off episode for cisco ngl — p 9 r 9 d 9 x ⏰ (@raywoodzzz) June 9, 2021

Loved the latest episode of #TheFlash! A hilarious yet emotional sendoff for the OG Team Flash member Cisco aka @Tha_Los! pic.twitter.com/TpjnUaft5q — Justin Gilmore (@JGilyoda900) June 9, 2021

Off to watch the flash now, i’m gonna miss cisco :(( pic.twitter.com/CGZMauCbmS — kea | ४ (@GoldenxHabit) June 9, 2021

I didn’t know HOW MUCH I needed team flash singing Poker Face till I got I PERFECTION #TheFlash — Raggedy Man (@TheDoctorSquint) June 9, 2021

Here’s the aforementioned scene, which called back to a joke from The Flash‘s pilot.

The Flash, Poker Face. pic.twitter.com/oBxpnOVt66 — Grant Gustin LATAM (@grantgustLATAM) June 9, 2021

At one point, Barry tells his old pal: “There wouldn’t be a Flash without Cisco Ramon.” And fans couldn’t handle it.

THERE WOULDN'T BE FLASH WITHOUT CISCO RAMON BYE I AM IN TEARS#TheFlash pic.twitter.com/9HjdhgKhzw — domi | TONIGHT👑 (@overxandout) June 9, 2021

The logic here is sound.

If I simply never watch the new episode of the Flash that means Cisco will never leave right…? 🥺😔💔 — Kllr_frst /Lea✨ (@KllrFrst) June 9, 2021

Barry Prepares To Battle The Speed Force In New Flash Photos 1 of 8

But, for those of us who did watch it, we’re gonna need a minute.

cisco leaving team flash is truly the end of an era pic.twitter.com/O1ULDczXWp — ahana⁷ 🏳️‍🌈 (@vminkook_stuff) June 9, 2021

Narrator: he wasn’t fine.

Every Flash fan is Pedro Pascal right now.

me after watching the latest episode of the flash. we’re gonna miss you cisco 🙁 pic.twitter.com/iXzezkzpJ6 — han (@hanhafiy) June 9, 2021

It won’t be the same without him.

I may not agree with all the decisions they made, but Cisco was one of the funniest, most relatable characters in the Arrowverse. He always brought the heart AND the humor & I’m so sad to see him go.

Thank you for bringing Cisco to life, Carlos! We’ll really miss you!🌀#TheFlash pic.twitter.com/UA8i404pF1 — || HAPPY PRIDE | #BRINGWYNONNAHOME || (@SuperFlashXS) June 8, 2021

The good news is that Valdes is set to return twice more this season – in the upcoming 150th episode and for the finale – so it’s not like he’s gone for good.

The Flash season 7 continues next Tuesday on The CW.