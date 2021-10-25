Catholic Group Petitions Hulu To Remove Y: The Last Man’s “Blasphemous” Episode

Y: The Last Man may have been recently canceled by Hulu, but that’s not the end of the troubles the show is facing, as evinced by a recent petition that takes umbrage at a particular episode.

The controversy stems from an episode involving a monkey consuming a Sacramental bread used in the Catholic Church’s Eucharist ceremony.

The petition from Catholic organization the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family, and Property (American TFP) demands Hulu owner Disney take down the episode, calling it blasphemous.

As Bounding Into Comics noted, the petition read:

“I am disgusted by your show Y: The Last Man, which blasphemes Our Lord in the Blessed Eucharist…It is insulting and offensive, not only to Christians but to Our Lord Jesus Christ above all. God is not to be mocked,” the petition reads.

The episode in question depicts a female scientist who participates in a “pagan-like ceremony” with two friends and a monkey before entering a church.

Whilst inside, the scientist then grabs a Communion bread and feeds it to the monkey, mockingly muttering “Mmm… Yummy. Body of Christ. C’Mon. Get it. Nice.”

American TFP blasted the moment as “unacceptable,” “blasphemous,” and outrageously offensive against Jesus, and called on everyone to join them in their demand for Disney to take the episode down.

Y: The Last Man had its chances for a second season dashed before the first season even finished airing. It is based on a Vertigo comic series by Brian K. Vaughn and Pia Guerra and takes place in a world where all mammals with a Y chromosome — except for one man and his pet monkey — are mysteriously wiped out by a plague.