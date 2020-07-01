CBS Announces Star Trek: Lower Decks Premiere Date

Star Trek is expanding on television in some new and exciting ways. For one, we’ll be seeing a few new animated shows for the first time since the original Trek animated series was on the air way back in the 1960s. In addition to a kid-friendly Nickelodeon venture, there’s also Star Trek: Lower Decks, an adult-oriented show headed to CBS All Access.

Coming to us from Rick & Morty writer Mike McMahan, a Trek animated workplace comedy is obviously a unique twist for the franchise and we’ve already been promised that the series will have some big laughs. In fact, producer Akiva Goldsman recently revealed that Lower Decks is a seriously funny show, saying:

“[Lower Decks] literally couldn’t seem funnier to me. There was a test reel going around the office and I didn’t see it and that sucks. But I’ve seen the still frames, and the pitches for it are funny. Like literally the pitch for it is the funniest thing you’ve ever heard. ‘Second Contact’? I mean, it’s the greatest thing ever… I think Mike McMahan is actually a genius.”

But when, exactly, can we expect it to premiere? That’s a good question, and one that’s finally been answered today by CBS.

EW Reveals New Photos From Star Trek: Lower Decks 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Star Trek: Lower Decks will be making its big debut on CBS All Access on August 6th. Following that, the 10-episode first season will debut new episodes every week on the streaming site.

Plot details are still being kept mostly under wraps, but we’ve already been told that some Next Generation characters could drop by and if you’ve ever seen Rick & Morty, you probably have a pretty good idea of what McMahan’s got cooked up for us here. In other words, this show sounds like it’ll be a seriously good time for Trekkies when it debuts later this summer.

But tell us, has Star Trek: Lower Decks got you excited? Or are you more pumped for Discovery season 3 and/or Picard season 2? As always, let us know down below and watch this space for more as we get closer to the aforementioned animated show’s premiere on CBS All Access.