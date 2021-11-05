Character Descriptions For Alien TV Series Reportedly Revealed

The last update we heard on the status of the Alien TV series in the works for FX on Hulu came when Ridley Scott bluntly said it’ll never be as good as his 1979 original, which are exactly the words of encouragement you want to hear from the man executive producing the project alongside creator Noah Hawley.

Apart from that, we know it’ll be the first entry in the franchise set on Earth, provided you ignore the dismal Alien vs. Predator crossovers, and Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley has absolutely nothing to do with it. Further details beyond that remain scarce, though, but The Illuminerdi have stepped in to offer up some purported character descriptions.

As per the report, Alien is looking for a man in their early 30s to play someone named Hermit, an Army medic that’s said to be seeking someone in the Domhnall Gleeson mold to inhabit the part. On top of that, Hermit apparently has a brother stuck in a woman’s body going by the name of Wendy, which sounds… bizarre, to say the least.

Hermit believed his sister had died in an experiment, but his consciousness has in fact been transferred somewhere else, with a well-muscled and experienced action star being sought, with The Walking Dead and Black Panther‘s Danai Gurira named as the ideal prototype.

That’s certainly an interesting set of siblings, but it could be a long time before we find out if these are legit casting calls, especially when Alien has been in the works for almost a year already and we know almost nothing about it.