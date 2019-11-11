Crisis On Infinite Earths EP Teases That One Of These 3 Characters Will Appear

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will feature a heck of a lot of heroes, including all of the major players in the Arrowverse as well as a bunch of folks from elsewhere in the DC multiverse. But this franchise has a lot of characters who used to be regulars and aren’t anymore, so could there be room for them in the crossover? Well, EP Marc Guggenheim has teased that one of two Legends of Tomorrow favorites could be back for the event. Unless he’s talking about the doll.

Let me explain. One fan asked the producer on Twitter if either Martin Stein (Victor Garber), Jefferson “Jax” Jackson (Franz Drameh) or Beebo (er, himself) could be returning for “Crisis.” Guggenheim teased that “one of the three” will indeed be featured in the five-part extravaganza.

One of the three. https://t.co/JOyDj3P7ZQ — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) November 10, 2019

Stein and Jax are, of course, the two halves of Firestorm and were Waverider residents for LoT‘s first two and a half years, until the scientist died during the “Crisis on Earth-X” event and Jax was left to find a normal life shortly after. Last time we saw him in the season 3 finale, he’d managed that and had a baby daughter. And Beebo, well, Beebo’s Beebo. The popular toy has become an unlikely recurring presence on Legends, with his shining hour coming when an oversized version defeated the evil entity Mallus.

But which one of these three is most likely to return for “Crisis”? Well, Stein’s death doesn’t necessarily mean anything, what with time travel and the multiverse in the mix. Still, it might be difficult to work him into the narrative. Likewise, another Beebo appearance would be fun, but is there room for that Legends-style goofiness in the crossover? Personally, my money would be on Jax coming back in his Firestorm form and joining in one of the big battles. But feel free to disagree.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off in under a month on Sunday, December 8th on The CW.