Charlie Cox hoping ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ takes a leaf out of best buddy Tom Hiddleston’s book

Charlie Cox might be gearing up to headline the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s lengthiest Disney Plus series by far when production begins on Daredevil: Born Again next month, but the actor is fully aware that there are no guarantees the long-awaited return of the Man Without Fear will last beyond its initial episodes.

If anything, scoring a second season renewal would be the exception as opposed to the norm, looking at the franchise’s small screen track record so far. Of the seven live-action shows to have debuted since the beginning of Phase Four, Loki is the only one to have been awarded a second season, with Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief returning to our screens next year.

In a serendipitous twist of fate, Cox and Hiddleston are best buddies and have been for a long time, so could they share the distinction of earning rapid-fire renewals for their work in the MCU? Time will tell, but the longtime Matt Murdock is under no illusions that Born Again may be a short-lived return, as he admitted to NME.

“You said earlier that I could be busy for years, and I thought, ‘Yeah, maybe. Hopefully.’ But if this show next year doesn’t hit the spot, then that might be it.”

That’s a fairly morbid thought, and perhaps even a misjudged one seeing as fans have made it patently clear they need as much Daredevil in their lives as humanly possible. If there’s one person who knows about season 2 of MCU television, though, it’s Hiddleston – so hopefully he’ll share the secrets to lend an assist to pal Cox for when Kevin Feige mulls over whether or not to pull the trigger on another 18 installments.