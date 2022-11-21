Charlie Cox looks right at home in first look for James Bondian Netflix thriller ‘Treason’

Daredevil star Charlie Cox proves he may be worthy of being on the shortlist for the next 007 in the first look for Netflix’s James Bondian thriller Treason.

“What’s Boxing Day without a little TREASON? A new limited series from the writer of Bridge of Spies starring Charlie Cox, coming 26 Dec,” wrote the official Twitter account for Netflix UK and Ireland while sharing a poster for the limited series.

If a plot about an MI6-trained spy isn’t James Bond-like enough, the series also stars Quantum of Solace actor Olga Kurylenko. In addition, Treason also stars Games of Thrones‘ Oona Chaplin, Ciarán Hinds, and Tracy Ifeachor. Netflix also shared some first-look photos featuring the aforementioned actors, with the motto, “Question everything, suspect everyone.”

In Treason, Cox plays Adam Lawrence, an MI6 deputy who is forced to question his entire life after a Russian spy, Kara, with whom he shares a complicated past, comes into his life again. As the synopsis for the show explained (via Deadline),

“A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam and his wife, Maddy; three people who are trying to expose each other’s secrets, navigate political and diplomatic relationships, whilst hanging onto their personal lives, and those they love most.”

The Netflix UK division production is described as a combination of “The Body Guard meets John Le Carre” and is produced by Matt Charman’s production company, Binocular Productions. Charman, who will be the executive producer and showrunner for Treason, will also write and directed The Mothership, the sci-fi film starring Halle Berry coming to Netflix in 2023.

Treason comes to Netflix on Dec. 26.