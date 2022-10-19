Charlie Cox opens up on Daredevil’s already-iconic walk of shame

It’s not every day you get to see Matt Murdock do the walk of shame, but She-Hulk‘s comedic tone allowed the character to reveal a lighter side of himself that was still widely unexplored on screen.

In Netflix’s Daredevil, Matt was already prone to crack a few jokes, mostly at the expense of himself, so his inclusion in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ended up working surprisingly well. However, when it comes to the infamous walk of shame in episode eight, actor Charlie Cox and the creatives behind the series weren’t sure the scene would even be included in the final version.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Cox revealed that that particular moment was “an idea that was shot, but it was unclear whether it would work, both in the show and for the character.” He called it “a lot of fun,” but said he was unaware of the response the scene ended up getting.

Marvel’s inclination towards comedy as of late has been the target of some criticism from the universe faithful who yearn for the heydays of brooding vigilantes and dark cinematography that defined earlier MCU productions. To place Daredevil in such a silly situation was a big risk, considering the character’s past in one of the more serious and unembellished series by Marvel Studios.

First look at Daredevil in 'She-Hulk' 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Cox, however, said he is all for something a little different. “Anything you can do to humanize these guys is helpful because it makes them relatable,” he said. “When they do end up doing something extraordinary, you feel that a little bit more viscerally.”

It’s unclear how extraordinary Daredevil will be in his upcoming Disney Plus series, Daredevil: Born Again, which will see Cox reprise his role as lawyer Murdock and his vigilante persona as the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen. Fans are hoping the show will retain some of the magic of its Netflix predecessor, but seeing as She-Hulk was Matt’s first real introduction into the MCU, his stronger comedic side has somewhat shifted expectations.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law‘s first season is available to stream on Disney Plus while we wait for Daredevil: Born Again, which is expected to arrive to the platform around spring of 2024.