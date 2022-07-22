Charlie Cox returning to voice Daredevil in ‘Spider-Man: Freshman Year’

It seems that every wish Daredevil fans ever had is coming true. First, Matt Murdock turned up as Peter Parker’s lawyer in Spider-Man: No Way Home, then we got word that a revival was in the works at Disney Plus. Now, it’s been unveiled that the Man Without Fear will be properly teaming up with the wallcrawler for Marvel’s much-anticipated animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year. Even better, Charlie Cox is returning to voice the hero.

This announcement came out via the Marvel Studios Animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con this Friday. Several first-look character designs for the show were likewise unveiled. This includes a glimpse at DD’s revamped costume for the show, which is a prequel revealing what Peter got up to during his first year as a superhero. The teaser image reveals Daredevil will be getting a new red and black suit for his animated debut.

Alongside news of Cox’s return as Matt, Freshman Year will also introduce Harry Osborn into MCU continuity, along with a new version of Nico Minoru, most known as a member of the Runaways, who will be reimagined as Peter’s best pal in place of Ned Leeds. Many of the webslinger’s most iconic villains will likewise be appearing, including Doctor Octopus, Chameleon, Scorpion, and Rhino. Doctor Strange, Norman Osborn, and many more will similarly be factored into the storyline.

The only downside to this news is that Spider-Man: Freshman Year is confirmed not to be coming our way into 2024. What’s more, given the bold changes the show will be making to the MCU status quo and Peter’s friendships and rivalries, it’s very likely that it will take place in an alternate continuity from Earth-616, although this was not outright confirmed during this panel.

Daredevil’s future in the Marvel multiverse is looking brighter than ever.