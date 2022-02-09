Check out the awesome concept art for ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ finale

This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett episode 7 from the very beginning

The Book of Boba Fett is now complete, with the newly released season finale showing Fett and his allies triumphing over the spice-running Pyke Syndicate. It wasn’t an easy victory though, with the Pykes arriving with a ton of muscle, two nearly invincible battle droids, and ruthless expert mercenary Cad Bane.

The finale was full of eye-catching moments, none more so than Fett’s pet Rancor wreaking havoc in Mos Espa as it first took down the Pykes, then became enraged and out of control. Those scenery-smashing moments and many more have been captured in this excellent concept art revealed during the episode’s closing credits.

Here are those images in full:

I’m a particularly big fan of the Rancor image that references King Kong, albeit with a screaming Twi’lek woman in place of Fay Wray. Having said that, I’m glad the beast survived the episode, as it’s clearly too fun on-screen to die. I’m also a fan of Grogu calming the Rancor (and then adorably snuggling down next to it) and the image of Fett taking down Cad Bane.

Since The Mandalorian began the trend of playing the credits on top of these excellent art pieces, fans have loved it. The style reappearing in The Book of Boba Fett is hopefully an indication they’ll do the same for all upcoming Star Wars shows, and I really want to see what their artists come up for Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka.

With The Book of Boba Fett now over, it seems that the next Disney Plus Star Wars show will be Obi-Wan Kenobi in May. Smart money says it’ll arrive in time for celebrated Star Wars‘ annual May the 4th festivities, so circle that date in your calendar.