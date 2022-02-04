As arguably the most anticipated Star Wars project on the horizon, you’d think that Disney would share more info on the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series making its way to their streaming platform, but the past few years have shown a tangible reluctance on the Mouse House’s part to spill the beans on the Jedi Master’s next outing.

This new story will be set after the events of Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, with Ewan McGregor reprising his role as an older Obi-Wan Kenobi through his exile years on Tatooine. Hayden Christensen is also coming back as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, in what the producers tease as the “rematch of the century” between the master and his former Padawan.

And that about sums up everything we know about Obi-Wan Kenobi, and then some. Lucasfilm has yet to release even a small teaser trailer, which makes us wonder if we should be concerned about the new series or get hyped because of some deliberate marketing scheme.

Whatever the plans in motion turn out to be, I doubt that anyone at Disney was expecting a company executive to drop the ball like Brandon SanGiovanni, the Global Program Manager for Disney Plus, recently did on his Twitter account.

In a now-deleted tweet that Star Wars fans have been sharing on Reddit, SanGiovanni said Obi-Wan will be saying his famous “hello there” line on Disney Plus in May 2022, implying that the new series could hold its premiere on international Star Wars Day, May the 4th.

Given the hype surrounding the series and the fact that Disney always has something for Star Wars fans on May 4, it’s highly likely that we’ll get the series then or in the weeks following the event.

SanGiovanni is insisting that he made a mistake and was talking about the newly announced Obi-Wan Kenobi comic series, but if he believes that Star Wars fans would, for even a second, in any number of alternate realities, take him at his word, he has another thing coming.