Even The Stars Of Obi-Wan Kenobi Were Expecting A Disney Plus Day Trailer

On the whole, Disney Plus Day delivered more than enough major announcements, updates and reveals to justify the hype, unless of course we’re talking about the millions of subscribers who were hoping for much more Star Wars news than they ended up getting.

Heading into the event, we’d gotten ourselves hyped up for an Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer, footage from Andor and The Mandalorian Season 3 and plenty on top of that, but in the end we had to make do with a sizzle reel for Ewan McGregor’s return to a galaxy far, far away leaking the night before, along with some concept art and a couple of teases.

As it turns out, the stars of the show were in exactly the same boat as the rest of us, with Obi-Wan Kenobi cast member and lifelong Star Wars supporter O’Shea Jackson Jr. reacting with incredulity to the lack of footage on offer, as you can see below.

Damn even I was waiting for #Kenobi trailer and I’m in the damn thing — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) November 12, 2021

The entire Star Wars section of the Mouse House’s celebration was admittedly a bit of a damp squib, but Marvel Studios at least lived up expectations by dropping a string of major bombs, even though Lucasfilm’s apparent lack of commitment to anything concrete was a source of consternation for many folks online.