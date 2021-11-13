After Disney Plus Day, Marvel Studios Now Have 17 Shows In Development

The Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s expansion into episodic storytelling only kicked off in January of this year when WandaVision began rolling out onto Disney Plus, but in eleven days the two-part debut of Hawkeye marks the franchise’s fifth show of the year.

Sandwiched in between those two were The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and Marvel’s What If…?, but following on from yesterday’s Disney Plus Day announcements, the volume is only set to increase. As well as updates on projects we already knew about, Marvel additionally revealed that several brand new titles that are now in the works for streaming, bringing the total number in various stages of production and/or development up to seventeen, as you can see below.

Hawkeye

Moon Knight

Secret Invasion

She-Hulk

Ms. Marvel

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Ironheart

Armor Wars

Ryan Coogler’s Wakanda series

Untitled Halloween special

Loki Season 2

Marvel’s What If…? Season 2

Echo

Marvel Zombies

Agatha: House of Harkness

Spider-Man: Freshman Year

I Am Groot

When you factor in the feature film slate that also numbers upwards of a dozen blockbusters, it’s impressive that Kevin Feige and his closest lieutenants manage to get any sleep at all. Victoria Alonso did admit that 31 film and television efforts were on the docket, but the real number being discussed internally behind the scenes is no doubt much higher.

Either way, it just proves once again that the MCU‘s iron grip on the pop culture sphere isn’t going to be loosened in the slightest at any point in the near future.