Check Out The New Peacemaker Poster In All Its Throwback Glory

HBO Max has released the first poster for its upcoming spin-off series, Peacemaker, and it’s a doozy.

Seated on the back of a classic muscle car, Peacemaker actor John Cena rests his arm on his silver helmet and holds an impressive pistol in his other hand. He’s wearing his signature outfit, which gives off vintage Captain America vibes.

The throwback feel makes sense, as the character was first debuted back in 1966. Peacemaker is a continuation of Cena’s portrayal of the character in 2021’s The Suicide Squad.

Need some immediate inner peace? I know a guy.@DCpeacemaker is coming to HBO Max. Catch #Peacemaker in action when the teaser drops next week at #DCFandome. pic.twitter.com/zuObWgmkNg — HBO Max (@hbomax) October 8, 2021

Peacemaker’s so-called superpower is the ability to do anything necessary in the name of peace, especially murder.

The show premieres on HBO Max in January 2022, and it features Steve Agee as John Economos, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo and Robert Patrick as Peacemaker‘s father.

James Gunn, the director of The Suicide Squad, wrote the series when the movie was in post-production. As per Entertainment Weekly, he said the character was one “we didn’t get to know as well.”

“I loved the 1970s Captain America [TV movie] when I was a kid,” Gunn said. “I thought making a really fucked-up version of that with Peacemaker would be fun.”

Gunn also said that even though Peacemaker was killed off in the movie, he added a post-credits scene to show he survived. He didn’t love using the “not really dead” trope, but said that it would be worth it because Peacemaker is going to be amazing.

“I did exactly the thing I hate (that) other filmmakers do,” admits Gunn. “But I did it! I’ll have to live with the repercussions, which is the most incredible TV show people will ever see.”

If the teaser trailer is any indication, the show’s going to feature the same type of irreverent humor that makes bad boy superhero movies so fun. Cena looks hilarious in full Peacemaker garb. He also has a pet bald eagle.