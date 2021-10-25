Check Out The Poster For This New Kevin Hart/Wesley Snipes Netflix Series

Two superstars are joining forces for an upcoming Netflix series, and if the poster is any indication, it’s going to be quite a ride.

Comedian Kevin Hart and beloved 90s actor Wesley Snipes have teamed up for a series from the executive producers of Narcos, called True Story.

The poster is fairly mysterious. It’s shrouded in blue and black and shows a stern-faced Hart standing in front of a black car driven by Snipes. The tagline for the series is “Betrayal is relative.”

The show is Hart’s first dramatic role and according to Entertainment Weekly, it’s a mix of reality and fiction. Hart plays a famous comic who comes home to Philadelphia on a tour stop and has a wild night with his brother Carlton (Snipes) that threatens to cost him everything.

The show was created by Eric Newman, one of the producers of the hit show Narcos on Netflix. Apparently, he got a call from the comic about doing something out of character, and that sparked the idea for the show.

“[Hart] called me out of the blue, I didn’t know him, and his pitch was simply, ‘I want to kill someone,'” Newman said. “He was calling the project, ‘Crazy Kevin.’ But I wasn’t at all drawn to the idea of Kevin as, like, Dexter or Barry. As I did some research on Kevin, I was struck by how ambitious he is, how vast his empire is, and it dovetails slightly with the theory that I’ve been cultivating for a long time, which is the common sociopathy in really successful people: I believe a lot of them are capable of killing somebody. And I certainly thought Kid as a character would kill to protect what he had built.”

Hart said the role is a chance for him to explore some darker themes in his work.

“This was an opportunity for me to step outside of my norm and partake in a genre of this craft that I never imagined that I would get to. My road to this type of role has been a long one, and I wanted to make sure that it was something that I could do and have my fan base really believe in, respect, and say, ‘We’ve actually witnessed him work his way to get here.’ Doing The Upside was strategic, doing Fatherhood was strategic, and now doing True Story is strategic. This is about me finding new excitement in my craft, in my talent, and putting it on display.”

True Story drops on Nov. 24 on Netflix.