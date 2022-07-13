Check out these different versions of Groot from ‘I Am Groot’

Groot, the living tree from the Guardians Of The Galaxy, is one of the MCU’s most iconic characters. And Groot’s popularity will grow even more in the coming months as I Am Groot, a series of short films starring the character, will soon be hitting Disney Plus. And today, a new line of toys gives fans an idea of what to expect from the series while showing that Groot is a fashion icon.

Hot Toys, the company most known for their high-end and detailed figures and statues, unveiled a new line of bobbleheads today. This line of toys, dubbed the ‘Marvel Studios’ I Am Groot – Cosbi Bobble-Head Collection’, features nine figures, each showing Groot in a different outfit.

One features Groot with a pompadour and mustache made of leaves, making him look like he’s about to take the role of Freddie Mercury in an intergalactic Queen tribute band. Another shows him wearing a cute forest-themed onesie, and another has him following safety guidelines by donning some ear and eye protection as he sets off a detonator.

Image via Hot Toys

The complete, currently announced range includes:

Groot (with detonator)

Groot (Centaur)

Iwua

Groot (with Cheese Puff)

Groot (Mustache)

Groot (Dressed Up)

Groot (with alien nesting doll)

Groot (Pajamas)

Groot (Dolphin)

Image via Hot Toys

Hot Toys describes the range by saying:

“The heart and soul of the Guardians of the Galaxy is going solo in the next Marvel Studios’ series – I Am Groot. To prepare fans for the new adventures of Groot, Hot Toys is delighted to unveil a new Cosbi collection that turns the powerful but gentle walking tree to adorable miniature collectibles! I Am Groot Cosbi Bobble-head collection introduces Groot to a series of greenery styles such as Dolphin, Mustache, Dressed Up, Centaur, also to a mixed variety of props like Pajamas, Cheese Puff, Detonator, Alien Nesting Doll, and a translucent Iwua as the Mystery Cosbi. Each random package box includes a 8.5cm tall Cosbi collectible of your favorite characters, a special collection card, and a connectable puzzle base, comes sealed in a foil bag and blind boxed to preserve the rarity and collectability of the series. Available in selected markets only. Embrace Groot with the I Am Groot Cosbi collection today!”

I Am Groot arrives on Disney Plus on August 10th.