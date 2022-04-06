Check out these new photos from ‘Disenchanted’

It’s been a few years since May Adams and Patrick Dempsey appeared in the hit 2007 movie Enchanted, but that hasn’t stopped the actors from picking up right where they left off.

New pictures are circulating around the Internet today from the set of the movie’s new sequel, Disenchanted. Adams, now 47, is in a white and green dress with a red belt as princess Giselle from the Kingdom of Andalasia, and 56-year-old Dempsey cradles and kisses her next to an SUV.

Take a look below.

Nuove foto di Amy Adams e Patrick Dempsey sul set di 'DISENCHANTED'- #ComeDIncanto2 nuovamente nei panni di Giselle e Robert!#Disenchanted #DisneyPlus #ComeDIncanto pic.twitter.com/gL8jk9o4gE — Seriestvfilm (@seriestvfilm) April 6, 2022

So far, we know that the movie’s filmed in Buckinghamshire in the South of England, and that the pair were seen pushing a baby carriage during filming. Both Idina Menzel and James Marsden are also reprising their roles as Nancy and Prince Edward, according to E! News.

New stars added to the cast include Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jayma Mays. Adams recently appeared on The Tonight Show and shared that the sequel will have “a lot more” dancing and singing.

The movie is set “15 years later, Giselle moves to the suburb of Monroeville with Robert and their teenage daughter Morgan, where she must juggle the challenges that come with a new home and discover what happily ever after truly means to her and her new family,” according to US Magazine.

In a recent interview with Variety, Dempsey said while the movie wasn’t Disney’s regular fare, it was going to be important nonetheless. He also shed light on why it took so long to see a sequel for the movie.

“Every year they were like, ‘We’re going to do this. It’s going to get done,’ but then no one could agree on the script. It’s such an important film for them and it’s a satire. It’s not a typical Disney movie. Yet we give honor to all of those Disney movies that have come before and they finally now have figured it out. And we’re old enough, so it’s, like, a midlife crisis movie.”

Disenchanted will premiere sometime this year and be available for streaming on Disney Plus.