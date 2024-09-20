‘Chicago P.D.’: What happened to Antonio Dawson?

It’s never a great or fun day when a character leaves Chicago P.D. While every season features some of the best and most layered TV drama characters around, so there’s always a lot to focus on, it’s still tough to let go. So it’s no wonder that fans are still reflecting on the exit of Gabby Dawson’s (Monica Raymund) brother, Antonio Dawson (Jon Seda).

Seda is an important part of the Chicago franchise, as he has starred on a few different shows. After fans of Chicago Fire got to know him, he also appeared on Chicago P.D. before joining Chicago Justice, the spinoff that was axed after one season. I can’t be the only person who gets so attached to TV characters that I take it poorly when their time is up! So, let’s discover the reason Seda left the NBC procedural and where Antonio ended up.

Why did Antonio Dawson exit Chicago P.D.?

Antonio left Chicago P.D. because he wanted to live in Puerto Rico, where he has loved ones. This was also part of his healing from his drug addiction, as he spent some time in rehab before leaving the series. In season 7, episode 1, “Doubt,” Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), who has his own intense arc throughout, supports Antonio and helps him find treatment.

According to Deadline, it was simply a natural point in the show for Antonio to go, and this is what the writers wanted for him. While fans could have watched him forever, especially since he had a great bond with Voight (and since Voight is prickly, that doesn’t happen every day), at least he had a happy ending. In Chicago P.D. season 8, episode 9, “Best Friend Magic,” fans learned he was working in the Bahamas and helping people in life-or-death situations. Although of course everyone would love every main Chicago P.D. character to stick around forever, juggling so many people means making some tough decisions. And sometimes, that means great characters like sweet and strong Antonio go before anyone wants them to.

Antonio had trouble with painkillers in season 6 of the NBC drama after hurting his shoulder. Things got worse after he killed Jason Rizzo (Sam Pearson) by pushing him out a window after Rizzo abducted Eva, Antonio’s daughter.

While it’s always upsetting to lose a main character, fans of all the Chicago shows know that sometimes people come and go and move around. Seda took a break from Chicago P.D. when season 4 was underway and starred on Chicago Justice. He told The Hollywood Reporter that it was great to play Antonio again in season 5 of Chicago P.D. after Justice didn’t get a second season. He said, “Actors hope to get one year of a show and here I started on Fire and that turned into four years of P.D. and then Justice, so it was a great opportunity, and if that was all it was going to be, I was very happy for that.”

In 2024, Seda said starring on the NBC series was “special” and “unique.” He said in interview with Us Weekly, “Antonio didn’t die. He’s still alive.” So, although Seda hasn’t been officially brought back to the NBC procedural yet, that could still happen! Maybe he’ll show up in season 12? Since the new season is premiering on Sept. 25th, 2024, that could be a fun surprise!

