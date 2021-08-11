Chloe Bennet Steps Down From Playing Blossom On CW’s Powerpuff Girls

According to Variety, Chloe Bennet has stepped down from playing Blossom on the CW’s upcoming show The Powerpuff Girls. Bennet was going to play Blossom in the pilot, which was set to potentially air this fall season before The CW decided to reshoot and rework the show. Even CEO and Chairman Mark Pedowitz called the pilot, “a miss.”

The reason for her leaving was due to an apparent scheduling conflict according to their source, but fans online think this may be untrue. With the previously leaked script for the show being so terrible, many fans believe she lost faith in the show’s ability to improve, even with a rewrite and reshoot.

by the way, when these scripts were first leaked, people sharing the scripts were having their tweets removed for copyright reasons



so that confirms the scripts were 100% legit if the CW (or whatever company was responsible) was actively trying to remove them — shoopdahoop25 (@shoopdahoop25) August 11, 2021

Despite Chloe leaving, Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault will be staying on to play both Bubbles and Buttercup respectively. Currently, there are still talks to see if Donald Faison, Nicholas Podany, and Robyn Lively will be returning as Professor Utonium, Mojo Jojo, and Sara Bellum.

Casting for the new Blossom will begin this fall.