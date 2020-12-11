Chris Evans Reacts To The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Trailer

In an ideal world, we’d have already seen The Falcon and the Winter Soldier by now, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe series originally scheduled to hit Disney Plus in August before production was shut down in mid-March as the Coronavirus pandemic swept across the globe. Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes’ spinoff was delayed to an unspecified date in 2021, but yesterday’s debut trailer revealed that the series is now set to arrive in March.

Based on the footage, Anthony Mackie wasn’t kidding when he said that would feel like a six-hour movie. We’re used to prestige TV projects in the Golden Age that we’re currently living in having a cinematic quality, but nothing in the promo would look out of place in one of Marvel Studios’ $200 million big screen blockbusters.

Everything from the sets to the production design and the visual effects are straight out of the top drawer, and you can tell whoever cut the trailer together was just showing off at the end as Sam barrels his way through a desert canyon with enemies hot on his tail. In fact, one person who had some high praise for the first look at the series was the MCU’s former Captain America himself, as you can see below.

There might be a tinge of regret on Chris Evans’ part that he’s not involved in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, because it looks nothing short of incredible. However, the shield appears to be in good hands with Anthony Mackie, and his bickering banter with Sebastian Stan promises an old school buddy movie feel in between all the superpowered shenanigans that the title duo will no doubt find themselves caught up in.