‘Christmas At Graceland’: How to stream, all performers, and more

Elvis Presley fans have been dizzy with anticipation for months now at the prospect of NBC’s Christmas special to be filmed at Graceland. But who will be appearing, where can you watch it, and what can you expect? Here are the answers.

A first for the world-famous home

The special will mark the first time a concert played at the estate has been televised, and the music industry’s best and brightest are turning out for the occasion.

Chief among them are country stars Lainey Wilson and Kane Brown. Brown needs no introduction: with three critically acclaimed albums to his name including 2018’s Experiment and last year’s Different Man, and a string of platinum-selling singles, he has firmly established himself in the last five years as a force to be reckoned with in the world of country music. Wilson, meanwhile, is best known for her 2020 hit single “Things A Man Oughta Know”, and released her fourth album, Bell Bottom Country, last year to favorable reviews.

Other artists due to appear include Alanis Morrissette, Post Malone, Lana Del Rey, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, and The War And Treaty.

A personal touch from Daisy Jones & the Six star

For fans of the King, however, the evening promises something very special. As per Country Now, Presley’s granddaughter, Daisy Jones and the Six star Riley Keough, will be appearing throughout the evening – and viewers will be treated to never-before-seen footage of Presley in his pomp.

Christmas at Graceland will premiere on Nov. 29 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. It will also be simulcast on Peacock.