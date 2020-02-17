Watch: Christopher Eccleston Emerges From A TARDIS At Doctor Who Convention

It’s been fifteen years since he last travelled in the time-hopping police box, but former Doctor Who star Christopher Eccleston just emerged from the TARDIS once again during a convention this past weekend.

Gallifrey One is one of the biggest events in the Whovian calendar, with the Los Angeles convention hosting a variety of all-star guests. Among them this year was the actor who played the Ninth Doctor back in 2005, making his debut appearance at what fans call “Gally 1.” He got a grand welcome, too.

As you can see in the video below, Eccleston entered the stage via a TARDIS prop and was met by a standing ovation from those in attendance.

Christopher Eccleston coming out of the TARDIS again for the first time in 15 years ❤️✨#DoctorWho #Gally1 pic.twitter.com/q5fFi5maaM — TardisMonkey @GallyOne2020 (@tardis_monkey) February 16, 2020

After clashing with BBC bosses back in the day, Eccleston left the show after just 12 episodes. Following that, he stayed away from the world of Doctor Who, even turning down the opportunity to reprise his role for the 50th anniversary special in 2013. In the past year or so, however, the actor has opened up about the mental health issues he was suffering from in 2005, which unfortunately got caught up with his feelings about the series. Given that, he’s decided to start embracing his status as a Time Lord and has been turning up at conventions like this one all around the world.

So far, Eccleston’s healed relationship with Doctor Who has resulted in an epic meeting with fellow Doctor Matt Smith and his total support for Jodie Whittaker as the latest incarnation of the hero. The actor even now thinks the Ninth Doctor should’ve been a woman instead of him.

Whether a return to the part itself is on the cards, however, it’s hard to say. He could start making audio dramas for Big Finish Productions though, who already have numerous Doctors – including David Tennant – on their books. But until that time comes, at least we’ve got the sight of Eccleston emerging from the TARDIS again. Something that didn’t seem possible a few years ago.