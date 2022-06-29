‘Chucky’ diehards celebrate the return of a fan-favorite character in season 2

Chucky fans have just received the news they’ve been waiting for as a cult-favorite character is finally officially confirmed to be returning in the Syfy show’s upcoming second season. The Child’s Play franchise was rebooted in style last fall with the murder doll’s very own TV series. Not only was Brad Dourif back to voice Chucky, but various other players from the horror saga featured, too, including Alex Vincent as Andy, Fiona Dourif as Nica, and Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany.

However, one key member of the Chucky family was notable for their absence — Chucky and Tiffany’s child, Glen/Glenda. The murderous couple’s genderfluid offspring will be back for the sophomore run, though, with non-binary actor Lachlan Watson confirmed to be taking over the part. Ever since Glen/Glenda got a brief mention in season one, fans have been desperate for this news, so unsurprisingly the cult of Chucky is going wild over the announcement on Twitter.

Give it to us right now.

need chucky s2 now pic.twitter.com/WY8ODNpOFt — kyler ✆ (@slshers) June 29, 2022

That makes a change from slashing.

OK, it’s happening!

10/10 GIF usage.

Fans are feeling euphoric.

Feel old yet?

Remember glen/glenda kid? This is they now. Feel old yet? — gabirota (@gabicsch) June 28, 2022

It’s absolutely perfect casting.

Although others are hoping OG voice actor Billy Boyd at least gets a cameo.

I don't know the actor yet, but very excited to see how they work in the return of Glen/Glenda 😊



(Hopefully get some flashbacks like in the first season so that Billy Boyd can return.) 🤞 https://t.co/uHPO134oGJ — Andrew Fox-McKay (@DigitalSneeze) June 29, 2022

Release the season two teaser, you cowards.

Glen/Glenda was originally introduced in 2004’s Seed of Chucky, which ended with the innocent yet disturbed doll reborn as a human, albeit with their dual personality split into two bodies. It’s unclear if Watson is playing both Glen and Glenda separately in Chucky or if some kind of voodoo magic has been used to merge them into one yet again. Either way, Glen/Glenda has become an unlikely LGBTQ+ icon for fans in recent years so it’s exciting to have them return to the fold.

The eight-part second season of Chucky is set to slash its way onto Syfy sometime this fall.