‘Chucky’ fans are clamoring for an iconic franchise character to make their TV debut

With high-stakes kills and gut-busting commentary provided by lead star Brad Dourif, Don Mancini’s Chucky series is undoubtedly one of the hottest shows on television right now. And while legendary characters like Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly) and Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif) have deservedly remained in the beaming spotlight, fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of another iconic franchise character — and that would be Glen/Glenda.

For some background, Glen/Glenda is the biological child of killer dolls Chucky and Tiffany. Having been conceived while the duo was in their classic doll form, Glen/Glenda is also revealed to be a doll in Bride of Chucky (1998), where the enchanting character first made their debut in the long-standing horror franchise. Despite being biologically born as a boy, Tiffany insists that the child is really supposed to be a girl named Glenda while Chucky maintains the belief that the child is a boy named Glen.

Over the summer, it was revealed that Chucky and Tiffany’s offspring would be making their long-awaited appearance on the television series. Only this time, the character would be split up into separate twins, who individually embody the spirit of Glen/Glenda as a whole. Ever since the initial announcement that Glen/Glenda would be joining the series, franchise veterans have been clamoring for the character to show up — which is rumored to finally happen during next week’s episode.

GLEN/GLENDA CRUMBS FOR NEXT WEEK Y’ALL #chucky pic.twitter.com/SghMyJtJA9 — rhys || GLEN RAY IS SCHMOOPY (@rhysiclee) October 20, 2022

next week i get to see chucky, glen & glenda, nica, tiffany… all my favs in one screen.. is this a dream ?? YK HOW LONG WE’VE BEEN WAITING ?? october 26th 2022 come here now NOW NOW NOW #chucky — ashley 6 DAYS TIL EP 4 (@iOVEEUPHORIAS) October 20, 2022

they're really doing everything in their power to keep us waiting for glen & glenda for as long as possible..#chucky — teddy⁷ 🔪🎃 (@sappy_b0y) October 20, 2022

#chucky fuck I’m so sick of these kids WHERE IS GLEN & GLENDA?! — Sam ⚡️🐍🎃👻💀 (@lokiwhoreera) October 20, 2022

Ahead of next week’s episode, franchise diehards are drawing up conclusions as to which direction Glen/Glenda will go in as far as characterization and loyalty to their parents are concerned. Regardless, the emergence of the fan-favorite character is a sure-fire ratings booster that will hopefully further establish the show’s credibility and success.

New episodes of Chucky air every Wednesday on Syfy and the USA Network.