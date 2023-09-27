‘Chucky’ season 3 release window, cast, plot, and more

If you’ve unfortunately missed the absolute chaos and insanity which has occurred throughout the first two seasons of Chucky, then there’s certainly no better time than now to indulge in the crazed actions of the iconic doll figure. The jaw-dropping horror series initially dropped on both Syfy and the USA Network back in October 2021, where it immediately established a strong cult following and became one of the hottest horror series on television in the last decade. Centered around the iconic serial killer Charles Lee Ray, the series follows events which have taken place in the Child’s Play film franchise, and specifically aims to focus on the horror doll known as Chucky.

Throughout those first two seasons, a variety of familiar faces were reintroduced to thrill-seeking viewers — including Tiffany Valentine, Andy Barclay, and Andy’s foster sister, Kyle. The fresh-faced series has simultaneously introduced a handful of new characters who also confront Chucky — including Jake Wheeler, Lexy Cross, and Devon Evans. But before the third season officially arrives in a few weeks, let’s reveal everything we know about the upcoming outing.

When is Chucky season 3 being released?

Image via Syfy

As it stands, the third season of Don Mancini’s Chucky series is set to premiere on both networks on Oct. 4. However, unlike the first two seasons, this season will be split up into two parts — with the second half of the season expected to arrive at some point in 2024. Of course, one could only assume that season 3 will end on some sort of a cliffhanger to keep eagle-eyed viewers on the edge of their seats until the season’s story is fully completed next year.

Which cast members will be involved?

Image via NBC Universal

As to be expected, a plethora of key characters are expected to make their return in the upcoming chapter — including Jake Wheeler, Devon Evans, Lexy Cross, Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky, and, of course, Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany Valentine. Devon Sawa is also expected to return in the season, this time as the President of the United States — all while Fiona Dourif is additionally expected to return as Nica Pierce.

That being said, a string of brand-new faces are expected to join the cast for this season — including Lara Jean Chorostecki, Jackson Kelly, and Callum Vinson as members of the First Family of the United States. Viewers can expect several other minor characters introduced who will help further the overall narrative.

What is the plot of Chucky season 3?

Image via Syfy / USA Network

The finale of season 2 featured a whirlwind of jaw-dropping moments which have perfectly set up the events expected to occur in the third season. With never-ending power at his disposal at times thanks to Charles Lee Ray’s experience with voodoo spells, it’s apparent that Chucky is now setting his sights on the Oval Office. One can only assume this means that Chucky is planning to completely take over the world and craft an all-powerful army of Chucky dolls, so it’ll be up to the series’ fan-favorite trio of protagonists to stop him.