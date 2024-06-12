‘Ciao House’ season 2 episode 4 release date confirmed

Do you want to spend time in a villa in Tuscany and cook all day? What a question. While this sounds like a total dream, it’s also the premise of the cooking competition series Ciao House, and it’s not always a vacation for the contestants. Episode 4 of season 2 is coming super soon.

The Food Network show premiered in 2023 and season 2 began airing in May 2024. Ten talented cooks try to prove they can cook the best Italian food out there. While we love checking out the competition series streaming on Netflix, we also love a good food show. When is the next Ciao House season 2 episode coming?

When can we watch Ciao House season 2, episode 4?

Screenshot via Food Network

Season 2, episode 4 of the Food Network’s series Ciao House will air on Sunday, June 16th, 2024. The episode is called “Bounty Hunting Right Meow,” which is definitely quirky and fun enough to make us wonder what’s in store. The official description? The stars will only be able to pick five ingredients to make a three-course meal.

Gabriele Bertaccini and Alex Guarnaschelli are the hosts of Ciao House and do a great job getting everyone excited for the competition in each episode. As we know from our sadness over Padma Lakshmi leaving Top Chef, a host can make or break a show, especially one that has winners and losers.

Of course, while we want to see delicious food, we also love the villa in Borgo San Lorenzo that is the setting for the show. According to Entertainment Weekly, it has 10 bathrooms and 10 bedrooms (and we thought we were already jealous).

The Cioa House season 2 contestants include Devan Cunningham, Zev Bennett, Tiana Gee and Ivan Barros, Stikxz Williams from New York, Jan Parker, Shannon Odom, Phuoc Vo, Maria Bregatta, Hannah Harr, and Drew Keane. The chefs hail from Tampa, Queens, and Burlington, Vermont, among other places.

In an interview with TV Insider, Guarnaschelli talked about why Ciao House stands out from other cooking shows on the Food Network: because the stars are in the same vacation home. She said, “They could be drinking their coffee and shaking off the night before with the person who threw them under the bus staring at them. There is no relief. It’s unrelenting.”

Even if we can only boil pasta, we should definitely tune into Ciao House… and hey, it might inspire us to get into the kitchen more.

