Peaky Blinders is set to premiere its final season exactly one week from now. The show’s main star Cillian Murphy has recently reflected on his 10-year journey in the series as Tommy Shelby and explained what the character means to him in a chat with The Guardian.

As Cillian Murphy explains it, he still doesn’t have a full understanding of the situation and needs time to formulate a perspective on the journey’s end. In his own words:

“It feels like the end of something. It’s strange talking about it. I don’t have a grasp on it yet. Maybe when it’s done I’ll have some perspective. It’s the end of 10 years of my life; a big adventure with lots of colleagues and people that you became very close to.”

In many ways, showrunner Steven Knight had always intended the British gangster show to be about Tommy’s redemption from a traumatized World War I soldier to a man who finds peace in a world that’s rapidly changing and evolving.

'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 Release Date Announced 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

While we still don’t know if the final season ends on a happy note and delivers that salvation to the Brummie criminal boss, Murphy had previously teased that these last couple of episodes will be “dark as f––k.” Knight has also claimed season six will get well into and beyond World War II, which contradicts the plans he had originally outlined for the series.

I guess we’ll just have to wait and find out the answers for ourselves when Peaky Blinders premieres on Feb. 28.