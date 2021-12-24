‘Citadel’ star teases the Russo brothers’ upcoming Amazon series

Since leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe with their heads held high after delivering Avengers: Endgame, Joe and Anthony Russo have become a pair of the most prolific filmmakers in Hollywood.

The siblings’ current slate includes an entire Extraction universe for Netflix, the streamer’s espionage blockbuster The Gray Man, action comedy Saigon Bodyguards with Chris Pratt, Disney’s live-action Hercules remake, and Amazon’s intriguing new spy drama Citadel.

Co-created by the Russos and Patrick Moran, Joe and Anthony will be helming at least a couple of episodes, alongside small screen veterans Jessica Yu and Brian Kirk. Citadel stars Richard Madden as top agent Mason Kane, and has been described as an “an expansive and groundbreaking global event comprising a mothership series and several local language satellite series”, with spinoffs in the works already.

In an interview with Collider, Priyanka Chopra dished the vaguest of details on Citadel, which is shaping up to be a massively ambitious effort.

“There is nothing like Citadel on television, I think. It’s extremely high scale, extremely finessed action, stunts, but at the same time it’s a drama and it has heart. So, I think there is really nothing like that on TV right now and that is one of the big reasons I really wanted to do it. Doing something for multiple episodes…you know it’s a commitment. But because this was a limited series it was really great. We shot it for over a year. It was really physically very, very intense for my character and I’m sure a bunch of the cast as well. It was a lot of work, but I am so excited to share it with the world, because I just saw a bunch of it recently and I think it’s very special. We’ve worked really hard on it, and you’ll see that.”

'The Matrix Resurrections' images confirm Priyanka Chopra's character 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Amazon has been making a concerted push to expand its top-tier episodic content, and having Madden and Chopra headline a series developed by the Russo brothers, one that boasts a sprawling international ensemble cast that unfolds in an enduringly popular genre, surely guarantees that Citadel is going to be a serious hit for the platform.