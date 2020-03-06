Dracula Star Says He’s Definitely Up For Another Season Of The Show

The year began with a treat for fans of horror television and Sherlock as acclaimed creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss delivered their version of the immortal count in Dracula, a BBC/Netflix co-production. Structured like Sherlock, the show only lasted three 90-minute episodes before wrapping up. As a very loose adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic novel, the first season ate up the original storyline, so it’s unclear right now whether season 2 is on the cards.

But the vampire king himself, Claes Bang, is definitely hoping to get another chance to don Dracula’s cape. While speaking to Collider, the Danish star admitted that he couldn’t comment on whether it’s happening or not, but he enjoyed the role so much that he’s keeping his fingers crossed.

“That’s absolutely something that I think is being discussed, but I don’t think there’s any news, at all. I haven’t heard anything. I would be super happy to do one more [season]. I’d love to go back with all of those people, and do more. It was were really fulfilling and lovely, and really, really cool to do.”

Bang went on to add that he’s done his own digging into the mystery, but believes that no formal decision has been made as yet about Dracula season 2.

“I have actually tried to find out if something was happening, but I don’t think they have started the discussions yet. I think what’s going on is that Netflix and the BBC are evaluating how it’s done, and all of that. So, unfortunately, I can’t tell you anything because I don’t know, at this point. I would actually love to know, and I would love to do one more, but there’s no news in that department yet.”

Though he’s had a successful career for years, Dracula has definitely given Bang a huge boost. Following his charismatic yet dangerous turn as the villain, he’s even being touted as a potential replacement for Daniel Craig as James Bond. Obviously, if that actually happened, it might put the dampers on more Dracula, but for now it seems he’s more than up for returning. It’s just up to Moffat and Gatiss and the two studios to make it happen.

Starring alongside Bang in Dracula is Dolly Wells as Agatha Van Helsing, a gender-flipped version of the iconic vampire hunter, Lydia West, Morfydd Clark, Doctor Who‘s Sacha Dhawan and many others. If you haven’t caught it yet, you can watch the whole season – series? – on Netflix now.