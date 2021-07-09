Clark Gregg Teases Coulson’s Return in Marvel’s What If…?

Clark Gregg has been acting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Agent Phil Coulson since the beginning, with even his death in The Avengers proving unable to keep the fan favorite down.

For a while there, Gregg was only seen in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., but he returned to the Marvel Studios side of things with 2019’s Captain Marvel. And he could potentially turn up again very soon, in next month’s What If…? animated series.

At least, that’s what Gregg seems to be hinting at on social media. The first trailer for the anthology show debuted today, with the actor sharing it. This in itself is suspicious but a couple of comments Gregg has made further hints at a cameo for Coulson somewhere along the line. On Twitter, one fan responded “I’ll die if we get a Coulson appearance” to which Gregg replied, “Please don’t.”

Please don’t. — Clark Gregg (@clarkgregg) July 8, 2021

Meanwhile, in his Facebook post about the trailer, Gregg remarked “You never know who might show up.” All in all, then, it looks like we stand a pretty good chance of meeting an animated Coulson very soon.

“Enter the multiverse of unlimited possibilities. Marvel Studios’ first animated series, What If…?, starts streaming August 11 with new episodes Wednesdays on @DisneyPlus,” Gregg’s FB post read. “You never know who might show up.”

Coulson turning up in What If…? is intriguing as we could be about to get a very different take on him, in keeping with the way each installment of the series will drop in on a different reality in the MCU multiverse. The trailer teased that the Chadwick Boseman episode, which sees T’Challa becoming Star-Lord, will partially retell the events of The Avengers but with Star Lord’s Guardians of the Galaxy in Iron Man’s team’s place. Maybe this could be where Gregg pops up.

What If…? will also feature the voices of Chris Hemsworth, Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael B. Jordan, Hayley Atwell and many more, although unfortunately not Robert Downey Jr. It kicks off on Disney Plus on Wednesday, August 11.