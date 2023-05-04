‘Clone High’ reboot release date, plot, and more

Clone High fans rejoice!

The anticipation surrounding the return of the beloved comedy series has been kicked into high gear recently after the alleged premiere date was released. This news comes years after it was reported that HBO Max ordered two seasons of Clone High.

The original series, which previously aired on MTV from 2002 to 2003 and ended after one season, followed the lives of various historical figures who were cloned as teenagers and placed in high school. Some of the clones featured in the first season included John F. Kennedy, Abe Lincoln, Cleopatra, Gandhi, Joan of Arc, Julius Caesar, and many others.

HBO’s reboot of Clone High will take place twenty years after the clones were frozen at their senior prom by Cinnamon J. Scudworth, the scientist who created them. In the new show, the clones would be de-thawed, joined by other historical figures, and sent back to high school as a military experiment to see who could rule the world.

According to Deadline, the cast will consist of old and new faces. The actors and actresses reprising their roles in the reboot are Will Forte, Nicole Sullivan, Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Christa Miller, Donald Faison, and Judah Miller. At the same time, the new cast members will include Ayo Edebiri, Vicci Martinez, Kelvin Yu, Neil Casey, Jana Schmieding, Sam Richardson, Mo Gaffney, Al Madrigal, Danny Pudi, Emily Maya Mills, and many others.

Despite conflicting reports, according to the Clone High Wiki, the reboot is allegedly scheduled to debut on HBO Max on May 23. In light of the alleged premiere date, the streaming service added the first season of the original series to its roster and even dropped a new trailer last month.

At this time, no additional details have been released.