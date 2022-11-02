‘Clone High’ reboot teaser features a familiar face you love to hate

The upcoming reboot of cult favorite animated series Clone High has been eagerly awaited by fans since the original was unceremoniously axed by MTV back in 2003. HBO Max has ordered two new seasons of the whacky high school soap opera meets Night at the Museum and fans got their first peek at what’s in store today via the creators’ social media accounts.

20 years ago today our first show, CLONE HIGH, debuted.

Seems about time to unfreeze the clones.

They'll be fully thawed out in 2023 on HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/08gHqbOK6v — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) November 2, 2022

Christopher Miller, who co-created the animated sitcom with his creative partner Phil Lord in 2002, posted a GIF to his Twitter account proclaiming that it was time to “unfreeze the clones” and showing a blowdryer being used on the unmistakable coiffure of clone JFK, the antagonist of the series who is voiced by Miller himself. Although the source of his DNA is one of America’s most popular presidents, the clone is, to put it mildly, a bit of a jerk. A popular, arrogant, horny jerk.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Clone High… @hbomax gifted us some industrial strength hair dryers! Thawing out in 2023… pic.twitter.com/tWHBtgSUyJ — Phil Lord (@philiplord) November 2, 2022

Not to be outdone by his partner, Phil Lord posted a similar GIF on his own Twitter account, this one featuring the actual face of a frozen Abe Lincoln. Abe is the protagonist of the show, shy, naive, and often painfully awkward he’s the polar opposite of JFK, his primary series foil.

After the cancellation of Clone High Lord and Miller have achieved dizzying success, first with the sleeper hit Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, and later with The LEGO Movie, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. But that’s obviously not keeping them from taking another swing at the series that gave them their first taste of cult stardom.

Clone High will begin streaming on HBO Max sometime next year.