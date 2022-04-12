‘Cobra Kai’ and ‘Blue Beetle’ star leading new HBO Max action series

It was only a matter of time until Cobra Kai standout Xolo Maridueña would cash in on the heat of the hit series and land some more high-profile roles.

Turns out the time is now, with the 20-year-old actor landing another big gig after being confirmed to headline in-development HBO Max show The Ledger.

The half-hour series was shopped around to a few other services, according to Variety, before it finally landed at HBO. The project centers around a young man named Gabriel, who wants to set right the wrongs perpetrated by the man who trained him. He only has the ledger left by his former master to work from as he travels town-to-town, trying to fix previous wrongs.

Juan Carlos Coto will pen the show and executive, with Maridueña also named as part of the executive producorial team as well. The young actor shot to fame as the first student of Johnny Lawrence in the hit show Cobra Kai, but he’s also appeared in the drama Parenthood.

In a sure sign that his career is on the right track, Maridueña will star in the DC’s Blue Beetle, set to release in August of next year. Warner Bros. initially planned to release the comic book adaptation on streaming, but decided to give it a wide theatrical release instead.

When you add a major part in a potential multi-film superhero series to The Ledger, it’s clear WarnerMedia are very high on the fast-rising talent, although it could be a while before we see it hit the small screen.