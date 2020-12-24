Cobra Kai Season 3 Will Now Release Early On Netflix, Coming Next Week

Christmas might not be until tomorrow, but Netflix have given Cobra Kai fans an unexpected early present by announcing that the hotly-anticipated third season of the Karate Kid sequel series will be released a full week ahead of schedule. The upcoming batch of episodes were initially scheduled to hit the streaming service on January 8th, but will instead be available on New Year’s Day.

The first two seasons dominated the most-watched list when they came to Netflix during the summer, and based on the numbers it pulled in, Cobra Kai has only grown its audience in the months since. Looking at the viewing figures so far, coupled with a lot of sore heads from the previous evening’s celebrations, there’s going to be a lot of people spending the majority of January 1st bingeing all ten episodes.

Season 3 is set to expand the scope of the show even further, with Ralph Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso heading back to Okinawa to reconnect with the spirit of his mentor Mr. Miyagi, with The Karate Kid Part II stars Tamlyn Tomita and Yuji Okumoto returning as Kumiko and Chozen, while co-creator Josh Hurwitz recently admitted that talk of a Hilary Swank cameo gets brought up in the writers’ room all the time.

Even Netflix subscribers that have never seen an episode of Cobra Kai before could see themselves being tempted into checking out Seasons 1 or 2. After all, you can barely scroll through the app’s homepage without seeing it advertised everywhere you look, and New Year’s Day is hardly characterized by people being busy or productive, and the first day of the year almost demands that everybody stay indoors and gather around the television.