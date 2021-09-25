Cobra Kai Season Four Trailer Revealed At Netflix’s TUDUM Event

Today Netflix held their global fan event TUDUM at which they unveiled a handful of new trailers and teases for some of the most popular shows on the streaming service. Among them was Cobra Kai which gave fans a new look at season four of the show.

Back in August fans go to see a 45-second teaser for the upcoming season, but today a full trailer has been released showcasing how the series will pick up after the cliffhanger ending to season three.

At the end of season three, sides had been drawn as Robbie had newly aligned himself with Kreese defying both his father Johnyy Lawrance and former coach Daniel LaRusso as war looks to be brewing against the new Cobra Kai under Kreese.

Cobra Kai Season 4 Poster

While this new footage has provided a new look at the season, fans won’t be getting the opportunity to dive into everything it has to offer until later this year when the show launches on the streaming service in December.

Those who have yet to watch the series will have plenty of time to catch up on the action before then with all three of the initial seasons of this deen drama available to stream on Netflix today. Other fans who aren’t familiar with the origins of the show can use this time to watch or rewatch the three original Karate Kid films to brush up on where it all began.

Launching right in time for the holiday season, fans will have the perfect gift to cap off the year when Cobra Kai hits streaming services this December.