Cole Hauser trades fishing pole for a black cowboy hat as he gets back to work on ‘Yellowstone’

Everyone’s favorite ranch hand, Rip Wheeler, is heading back to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. It’s time to don the infamous black cowboy hat once again because there’s always work to be done in Yellowstone.

Paramount’s number-one television series, Yellowstone, is gearing up for its most exciting and risky season yet. With stakes higher than they’ve ever been, a ranch full of as much drama as there is beauty, and all bets off the table — the Dutton family is up against foes stronger than they’ve ever known.

Of course, with them through it all is John Dutton’s right-hand man, Rip, and Cole Hauser, who breathes life into the character, is enjoying one last fishing trip before it’s back to long days at the ranch.

It’s not all work and no play for everyone’s favorite ranch hand when he returns to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Rip is the epitome of the phrase, work hard — play hard. He’s up before the sun rises, unless he’s enjoying a slow morning with his wife, Beth Dutton, and one of the last to head home for the day, but he packs a lot into his schedule.

Rip frequently takes passengers to the infamous train station, he knows how to brand a ranch hand who needs a second chance (and takes the vow of dedication, of course), and he’s all for teaching someone how to enjoy life at the ranch.

In fact, if we had to guess, Rip Wheeler’s life advice at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch would go something like this:

Sometimes, you need to drink a couple of beers before you have a conversation. A bull can be a totally reasonable bar patron. The brand means something; it makes you untouchable. Listen before you speak. Beth Dutton never has to say, I’m sorry. Sometimes, the people closest to you will drive you crazy — love them anyway.

You can see Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler in Yellowstone when the exciting 5th season premieres on Nov. 13, and don’t forget about the Labor Day weekend marathon kicking off this Saturday at 11 am ET.