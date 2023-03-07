Colin Farrell spotted once again in Penguin attire for ‘The Batman’ spinoff series

Colin Farrell is back, unrecognizable as ever as the actor dons the purple suit once more for the upcoming DC series, The Penguin, a spin-off series to the DC Oscar-nominated film, The Batman.

According to TMZ, the actor was seen in broad daylight wearing his DC villain outfit since production for the DC miniseries began at the start of March. It was also reported that the actor didn’t gain weight and that he was wearing a fat suit, just like when he starred in the DC film.

Unlike in The Batman, where he was seen mostly in dark and dimly lit areas, this was a rare opportunity to see Farrell in The Penguin suit during the day. And you can clearly tell that both the costume and makeup departments did a good job of making him unrecognizable.

FIRST LOOK at Colin Farrell in #ThePenguin series! pic.twitter.com/0p1Yn52cGi — The Batman Film News 🦇 (@TheBatmanFilm_) March 6, 2023

Here’s a video of Colin Farrell’s Penguin and Rhenzy Feliz on set!

pic.twitter.com/HbAHJhlGRe — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) March 7, 2023

Colin Farrell is back as The Penguin today, in a new suit! pic.twitter.com/6HSI44WZIs — The Art of The Batman (@thebatfilm) March 6, 2023

The Penguin will be part of Matt Reeves’ The Batman universe, which recently was nominated for three Oscar Awards. The DC spin-off series will take place weeks after the events of the film and will only receive eight episodes. Reeves is listed as one of the show’s executive producers, whilst also announcing that the GCPD series will be put on hold.

Farrell signed on to The Penguin series back in Dec 2021 and it was confirmed that it will be available on HBO Max. The series will focus on Oswald Cobblepot (aka The Penguin) and his role in Gotham City’s criminal underworld. Joining Farrel in this series is The Wolf of Wall Street star Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone and The Shawshank Redemption Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni.

The Penguin is predicted to be released around 2024 or 2025. So until then, you can rewatch Farrell as DC’s iconic villain in The Batman, that’s now available to stream on HBO Max.