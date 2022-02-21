Comedian disturbs the hornet’s nest that is the ‘Ted Lasso’ fanbase

After a comedian on Twitter attempted to roast the acclaimed sports dramedy, Ted Lasso, without so much as having seen a single episode, the fan base for the Jason Sudeikis-starring show ruthlessly reminded her of the age-old lesson to not judge a book by its cover.

“I’ve never seen an episode of Ted Lasso but its fans have big ‘childless adult whose entire personality is predicated on their love of Disneyland’ energy,” tweeted Megan Koester Monday.

I’ve never seen an episode of Ted Lasso but its fans have big “childless adult whose entire personality is predicated on their love of Disneyland” energy — Megan Beth Koester (@bornferal) February 20, 2022

One self-identified “joyless a–hole” pointed out how even they were a big fan of the show, which centers around a fish out of water tale of an American college football coach who gets hired to coach an English soccer team, despite having no experience.

i am a joyless asshole and i loved ted lasso https://t.co/Qi6Kkzdopa — Skeet Davidson (@kaichoyce) February 21, 2022

Another fan with the apt handle @sudeikisbot pointed out the point-blank hypocrisy of giving a negative hot take on something the comedian hasn’t even watched herself.

if your statement starts with ‘i’ve never seen an episode of ted lasso but’ your opinion means absolutely nothing https://t.co/JIFhMjfQKr — tayla (@sudeikisbot) February 21, 2022

Far from being a fanbase of wall-to-wall grown adults with Peter Pan syndrome, another Twitter user pointed out how they have a ton ton of kids but loves the show, as well as their Disneyland-hating husband.

“The writing is so smart and subtle. Some jokes hit you in the face, but most pat you on the shoulder as they walk past. It’s magnificent humor,” the user wrote.

I have a crap ton of kids. My husband HATES Disneyland with the fire of a thousand suns. I love it. We both LOVE Ted Lasso.



The writing is *so* smart and subtle. Some jokes hit you in the face, but most pat you on the shoulder as they walk past. It’s magnificent humor — Fab Mom (@DameMegnificent) February 21, 2022

Another fan of the show illuminated for the comedian how the relentless cheeriness of its main character could warm the heart of even the internet’s most cynical commentators.

You're the kind of person who would benefit most from watching TED LASSO. https://t.co/pWRbuYTxBh — Joreen Belocura (@AgeofIrony) February 21, 2022

Even if you’re not a fan of Ted Lasso, one Twitter user was quick to point out the poor taste of using “childless” as an insult.

I have zero opinion on Ted Lasso and am too cynical to make Disneyland my personaliry, but can we please stop using "childless" as some sort of insult? Cheers. https://t.co/k37XBTF42J — Kelly M ✨ 'This Is Where the Fun Begins' (@Kello_Ren) February 21, 2022

We love Ted Lasso and even placed season two of the series on our top TV series for 2021 list for its surprisingly emotional meditation on the relationships between fathers and sons. The first two seasons of the Emmy-winning series are on Apple TV Plus now, with a third season on the way.