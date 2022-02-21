Comedian disturbs the hornet’s nest that is the ‘Ted Lasso’ fanbase
After a comedian on Twitter attempted to roast the acclaimed sports dramedy, Ted Lasso, without so much as having seen a single episode, the fan base for the Jason Sudeikis-starring show ruthlessly reminded her of the age-old lesson to not judge a book by its cover.
“I’ve never seen an episode of Ted Lasso but its fans have big ‘childless adult whose entire personality is predicated on their love of Disneyland’ energy,” tweeted Megan Koester Monday.
One self-identified “joyless a–hole” pointed out how even they were a big fan of the show, which centers around a fish out of water tale of an American college football coach who gets hired to coach an English soccer team, despite having no experience.
Another fan with the apt handle @sudeikisbot pointed out the point-blank hypocrisy of giving a negative hot take on something the comedian hasn’t even watched herself.
Far from being a fanbase of wall-to-wall grown adults with Peter Pan syndrome, another Twitter user pointed out how they have a ton ton of kids but loves the show, as well as their Disneyland-hating husband.
“The writing is so smart and subtle. Some jokes hit you in the face, but most pat you on the shoulder as they walk past. It’s magnificent humor,” the user wrote.
Another fan of the show illuminated for the comedian how the relentless cheeriness of its main character could warm the heart of even the internet’s most cynical commentators.
Even if you’re not a fan of Ted Lasso, one Twitter user was quick to point out the poor taste of using “childless” as an insult.
We love Ted Lasso and even placed season two of the series on our top TV series for 2021 list for its surprisingly emotional meditation on the relationships between fathers and sons. The first two seasons of the Emmy-winning series are on Apple TV Plus now, with a third season on the way.