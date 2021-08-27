Comic Book Are Loving Lake Bell Voicing Black Widow And Poison Ivy At The Same Time

Disney Plus animated series Marvel’s What If…? features over 50 returning stars to have previously appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s back catalogue of movies and TV shows, but several heavy hitters are notable absentees, including a trio of original Avengers.

Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark, Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers, Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff, Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man have all been replaced by soundalikes, and in the case of the latter it probably has something to do with the small print of the Sony deal. That doesn’t mean they’re cheap knockoffs by any stretch of the imagination, with Lake Bell’s Black Widow in particular drawing strong praise following yesterday’s episode that upended the events of Phase One.

The actress is no stranger to the world of Marvel or superhero stories in general, having previously voiced Vanessa Fisk as part of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, while she currently stars as Poison Ivy in DC’s animated Harley Quinn. As you can see from the reactions below, fans are loving that they get to hear Bell as two iconic comic book characters at once.

i wanna personally thank lake bell for doing an amazing job voicing these two badass redheads #PoisonIvy #BlackWidow #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/Ca0Hn65Biy August 25, 2021

Wow, I am LOVING #WhatIf so fucking much. That episode was INSANE and such a cool concept!!!



Also goddamn, Lake Bell was SO good as Black Widow. Really hope we get more of her in the season, and even beyond this show! pic.twitter.com/SV8Q0Xfrlk — Josh (@joshdwoodbury) August 25, 2021

This week’s #WhatIf was unexpected and dark and I kinda loved it.



(Also, put @lakebell in everything…that’s just a general request, but it needed to be said.) pic.twitter.com/VqlsPiJz2F August 25, 2021

Lake Bell voicing Black Widow and Poison Ivy is just iconic. ✨ #WhatIf #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/6f17lhwAFf — Marcio D'Astrain (@marciodastrain) August 25, 2021

I never thought my favorite part of #WhatIf episode 3 would be Lake Bell as Black Widow. — red ♨️ (@lafpxl) August 26, 2021

It’s with great pleasure I get to share that I voice #BettyRoss in the new @Marvel #WhatIf animated series! I feel beyond blessed to have worked on this project along side @lakebell @markruffalo and the rest of the amazing cast (no spoilers). Hope you enjoy Season 1 Ep.3 @Disney pic.twitter.com/ARESx5qWUj — Stephanie Panisello (@Steph_Panisello) August 25, 2021

Shoutout to Lake Bell for superbly voicing Poison Ivy in the Harley Quinn animated series and Natasha Romanoff in #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/9DLIt7msnI — Britany (@britany_murphs) August 25, 2021

If you can't get Scarlett Johansson, Lake Bell is a great replacement #WhatIf — Jeffrey Kan (@TheKingKan) August 25, 2021

#WhatIf SPOILER

–

–

LAKE BELL VOICING BOTH NATASHA AND POISON IVY IS THE BEST THING TO HAVE EVER HAPPENED TO ME!! pic.twitter.com/lXN6jGglrM — dee ᱬ (@magicaldelphine) August 25, 2021

I thought Lake Bell did a great job as Natasha in the new #WhatIf. Really gave off Phase 1 Widow vibes but she still made it her own pic.twitter.com/YjEclzln1u — No Way Bork 🕸 (@BorkEternal) August 25, 2021

Bell manages to sound a great deal like Johansson without veering into doing an impression of the disgruntled former Disney employee, and it’s to her immense credit that fans have responded so well to her performance as Black Widow in Marvel’s What If…?, especially when her live-action predecessor’s battles against the Mouse House have garnered her so much support and even more headlines over the last few weeks.