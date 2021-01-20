Hulu Announces Over 90 New Movies/TV Shows For February

It’s still a good idea to stay indoors as much as possible, so we need all the entertainment we can get. Fortunately, the various streaming services have kicked into overdrive over this last miserable year, with Netflix, Amazon and Disney+ serving up an apparently endless conveyor belt of content. Hulu has been no slouch, either, and have just confirmed what’s hitting the service in February 2021.

The full list is below, but I’m particularly looking forward to their slate of paranormal and UFO documentaries. We’re getting Ancient Aliens season 14, The UnXplained with William Shatner season 2, Witches of Salem season 1 and, best of all, The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch. Skinwalker Ranch has long been one of my favorite weird UFO stories and the entertaining 8-part documentary follows a team of scientists attempting to get to the bottom of the strange goings-on.

For more, here’s the full list of Hulu’s February 2021 arrivals:

Released February 1

60 Days In: Complete Season 6 (A&E)

Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story (2019) (Lifetime)

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 14 (History)

Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love: Complete Season 2 (Lifetime)

Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges: Complete Season 1 (History)

Kings of Pain: Complete Season 1 (History)

Married At First Sight: Complete Season 10 (Lifetime)

Mommy is a Murderer (2020) (Lifetime)

Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 11 & 12 (History)

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 1 (History)

Tempted by Danger (2020) (Lifetime)

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 2 (History)

9 to 5 (1980)

Affliction (1998)

American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho 2 (2002)

The Bellboy (1960)

Bug (1975)

Cinderfella (1960)

Crimes Of The Heart (1987)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

District 9 (2009)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Everything Must Go (2011)

From Hell (2001)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Garfield (2004)

Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness (2004)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

Happy Tears (2010)

Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)

Hello, My Name is Doris (2016)

Hitman’s Run (1999)

Jane Austen’s Mafia! (1998)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997)

The Juror (1996)

Mars Attacks! (1996)

Me, Myself And Irene (2000)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

The Omen (1976) (1976)

Damien – Omen II (1978)

Only God Forgives (2013)

The Patsy (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

Possessor (2020)

The Prince Of Tides (1991)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

The Shootist (1976)

Sideways (2004)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

The Tenant (1976)

Teresa’s Tattoo (1994)

Turbulence (1997)

Van Wilder: Party Liaison (2002)

Waking Ned Devine (1998)

Witness (1985)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

You Laugh But It’s True (2011)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

Released February 2

The School That Tried to End Racism: Complete Season 1 (Banijay)

Released February 4

12 Hour Shift (2020)

Released February 5

The New York Times Presents: “Framing Britney Spears”: New Episode (FX on Hulu)

Antebellum (2020)

Released February 7

Harrow: Season 3 Premiere (ABC Studios)

Released February 11

Then Came You (2019)

Released February 12

Into the Dark: Tentacles: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

2067 (2020)

You’re Next (2013)

Released February 13

Hip Hop Uncovered: Documentary Series Premiere (FX)

Released February 15

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 15 (Scripps)

Dragnificent!: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

House Hunters International: Complete Seasons 139 & 140 (Scripps)

House Hunters: Complete Seasons 160-162, 164 & 165 (Scripps)

Property Brothers: Complete Season 14 (Scripps)

Southern Gothic: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Witches Of Salem: Complete Season 1 (Scripps)

Lost Girls and Love Hotels (2020)

The Shape of Water (2017)

Released February 16

Bad Habits, Holy Orders: Complete Season 1 (Keshet)

Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Complete Season 19 (E!)

North Korea: Inside the Mind of a Dictator: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (2019)

Released February 17

Logan Lucky (2017)

Released February 18

Good Trouble: Season 3 Premiere (Freeform)

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Released February 19

Nomadland (2021)

Released February 23

Spring Baking Championship: Complete Season 7 (Food Network)

Dredd (2012)

Released February 25

Snowfall: Season 4 Premiere (FX)

Released February 26

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2012) (Hulu Original)

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016)

Other highlights include American Psycho, which is well worth a revisit as the age of Trump comes to an end, while horror fans can enjoy 1976’s The Omen and its sequel Damien – Omen II. 90s kids, meanwhile, should check out perfectly soundtracked John Cusack hitman caper Grosse Point Blank and Tim Burton’s very odd Ed Wood pastiche Mars Attacks (thinking about Sarah Jessica Parker’s head on a chihuahua’s body still makes me smile).

There are also two criminally underrated movies that more people need to see: 2012’s Dredd brings the comic book lawman to life perfectly, while we’re getting Nicholas Winding Refn’s maligned 2013 follow-up to Drive, Only God Forgives, too, which I’ve been positive is going to be reevaluated as a cinematic classic ever since its release. Someone else has to love it other than me… right?

Star Trek fans also have a bumper month, with the first six movies (and Insurrection) available to stream. There’s always time for a rewatch of The Wrath of Khan as well, especially during these long and dreary COVID-19 days.

Tell us, though what will you be catching on Hulu next month? Sound off down below.