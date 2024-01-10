Complete ‘My Demon’ Kdrama cast list (and where else to catch them)

Fantasy, romance, and drama all unite on Netflix’s hot, new K-drama, My Demon.

Without giving too much away, My Demon takes the enemies-to-lovers trope and takes it up a notch! No matter how awesome a plot is, however, it’s up to the cast to drive it home. And boy, do these guys know how to act! You’ve probably seen them before in other stuff… but if you haven’t, here’s a roundup of the cast of Netflix’s My Demon.

Song Kang

Known for portraying Hyun Suk in the popular Netflix K-drama Sweet Home, Song Kang takes on the role of Jeong Gu Won, a 200-year-old demon with mysterious origins. He is a well established actor who has been in a series of Netflix shows, including: Navillera, Love Alarm, and Forecasting Love and Weather.

Kim Yoo Jung

Kim Yoo Jung is widely known for her roles in dramas such as Moon Embracing the Sun, Lovers of the Red Sky, and Love in the Moonlight. In My Demon, she portrays Do Do Hee, the CEO of Mirae’s food division.

Kim Hae Sook

Kim Hae Sook is an esteemed actress who takes on the role of Joo Cheon Sook in My Demon, portraying a successful businesswoman and the founder of Mirae Group. Kim Hae Sook is popular for her roles in shows like The Thieves, Hospital Playlist, and Start-Up.

Lee Sang Yi

Actor and musician Lee Sang Yi takes on the role of Joo Seok Hoon, Cheon Sook’s nephew and the CEO of a Mirai Group affiliate. Lee Sang Yi’s previous credits include roles in series like Bloodhounds, Youth of May, and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.

Heo Jeong Do

Heo Jeong Do, known for his roles in Gaus Electronics and Crash Course in Romance, takes on the role of Park Bok Gyu in My Demon. Here is a reincarnated fisherman who becomes one of Gu Won’s assistants.

Jo Hye Joo

Known for her roles in WWW and Reborn Rich, here, Jo Hye Joo portrays Jin Ga Young, a traditional sword dancer who is also one of Gu Won’s assistants.

Seo Jeong Yeon

Actress Seo Jeong Yeon is known for her roles in series such as Mothers and Descendants of the Sun. Here she takes on the role of Shin Da Jeong, Do Hee’s secretary.

Kim Tae Hoon

Kim Tae Hoon portrays Noh Seok Min, Cheon Sook’s eldest son and CEO of Mirae Group’s electronics division. His other projects include Glass Garden and Pure Love.

Jo Yeon Hee

Jo Yeon Hee takes on the role of Kim Se Ra, managing director at Mirae Group and wife of Noh Seok Min. Her previous credits include series like One the Woman and Mr. Queen.

Lee Yoon Ji

Lee Yoon Ji is known for her roles in series such as Wang’s Family and Couples. Here, she portrays Noh Soo Ah, Cheon Sook’s biological daughter.